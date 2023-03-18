StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Strattec Security Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRT traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a market cap of $76.61 million, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Strattec Security by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Strattec Security by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

