StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYF. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.49. 11,365,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,842. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,957,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 869.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 311,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 279,676 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,702,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,813,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.