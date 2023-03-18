StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Tarena International in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Tarena International Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of Tarena International stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

