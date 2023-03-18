StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.02. 803,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.05. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,193,164 shares of company stock valued at $503,821,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

