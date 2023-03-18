StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 7,326,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,217,842. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 482,897 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.