StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,442,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

