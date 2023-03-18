StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of RARE stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.53. 708,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,074. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The company had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,940 shares of company stock worth $310,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $5,429,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

See Also

