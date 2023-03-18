StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
UMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.
UMH Properties Price Performance
Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. 1,110,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,860. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $829.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UMH Properties Company Profile
UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.
Recommended Stories
