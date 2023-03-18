StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.