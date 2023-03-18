Stolper Co Buys Shares of 26,392 SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Stolper Co bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of STEW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 68,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,108. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.10.
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
