Stolper Co Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Stolper Co decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BTZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 207,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

