Stolper Co Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 2.5% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,066,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,995. The firm has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.42.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

