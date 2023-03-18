Stolper Co Sells 6,159 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stolper Co cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 56.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. 27,337,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of -89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

