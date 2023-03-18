Stolper Co Sells 826 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Stolper Co lowered its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tri-Continental by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tri-Continental by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tri-Continental by 21,450.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 81,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tri-Continental by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Stock Down 0.9 %

TY stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.59. 74,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,833. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $31.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.

Tri-Continental Dividend Announcement

About Tri-Continental

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.