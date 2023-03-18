Stolper Co Trims Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stolper Co reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,702 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Shell by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Shell by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.95. 8,845,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,742. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.65) to GBX 2,987 ($36.40) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.