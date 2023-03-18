Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Stratis has a total market cap of $82.17 million and $7.29 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.37 or 0.06536835 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00063248 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00023848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00045738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,192,003 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

