Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.0382

Streamr (DATA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $29.27 million and $1.88 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00368402 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,329.06 or 0.26776780 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.