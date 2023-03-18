Strix Group (LON:KETL) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Strix Group stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 92.70 ($1.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.62. The company has a market cap of £202.74 million, a PE ratio of 927.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 74.70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 269 ($3.28).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

