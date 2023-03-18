Strix Group (LON:KETL) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.16). 543,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,179,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.15).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Friday.

Get Strix Group alerts:

Strix Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.74 million, a PE ratio of 927.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Recommended Stories

