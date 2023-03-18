Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.1 %
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.33. 622,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,955. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.47. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $74.88.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share.
About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.
