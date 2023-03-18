Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.1 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.33. 622,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,955. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.47. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $74.88.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

