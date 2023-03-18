Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Summit Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 32,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $164.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.39. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $21.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $3,970,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $641,000. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Featured Stories

