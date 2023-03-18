SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of STKL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 1,064,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.67.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 4.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

