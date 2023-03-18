Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $15,168.32 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $15,168.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 868 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $16,552.76.

On Monday, March 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73.

On Monday, December 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 839 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $23,248.69.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 23,603,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,472,744. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

