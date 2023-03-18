Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.8 %

SMCI traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.50. 1,825,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,029. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $104.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $4,124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

