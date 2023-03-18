Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

SGC opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.