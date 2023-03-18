Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.91. 6,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
Surna Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.
About Surna
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
