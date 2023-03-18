SwissBorg Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $194.64 million and approximately $681,559.41 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SwissBorg token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg launched on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a company that aims to decentralize wealth management by creating a community-centric platform called the Wealth App. The app allows users to buy, sell, and exchange digital assets securely, and invest with 18 fiat currencies using their cutting-edge MPC keyless technology. The CHSB token is the core of their ecosystem and offers benefits such as staking, protect and burn program, voting rights, and rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. SwissBorg believes in blockchain technology and wants to empower people to control their wealth, leading to a world of decentralized nations where everyone is rewarded fairly for their contributions. The company is based in Switzerland, has an international team of over 75 people, and holds two Estonian licenses for providing Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets.”

