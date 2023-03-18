Symbotic (SYM) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Symbotic to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of Symbotic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Symbotic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Symbotic and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $593.31 million -$79.00 million -3.19 Symbotic Competitors $660.73 million $16.32 million 6.16

Analyst Recommendations

Symbotic’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Symbotic. Symbotic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Symbotic and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91 Symbotic Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

Symbotic currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 30.79%. Given Symbotic’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Symbotic has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -6.08% -148.57% -11.03% Symbotic Competitors -203.41% -54.42% -30.51%

Volatility & Risk

Symbotic has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbotic’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Symbotic competitors beat Symbotic on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

