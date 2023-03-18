Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.
Synaptics Trading Down 1.9 %
SYNA stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 756,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.94. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $239.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
