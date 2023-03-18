Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.

Synaptics Trading Down 1.9 %

SYNA stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 756,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.94. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $239.88.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

