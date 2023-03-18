Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 303,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 961,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

