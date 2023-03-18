Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 303,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.39.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
