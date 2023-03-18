Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 257,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,442 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $372.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

