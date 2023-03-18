T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.0 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,834 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.