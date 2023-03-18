Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TRGP. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.
Targa Resources Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of TRGP stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,333,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,178. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.29.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
