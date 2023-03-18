Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.97. 49,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,217. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $976.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.68). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

