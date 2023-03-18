TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

