Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $242.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,689,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.17.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.