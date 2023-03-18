Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Trading 2.4% Higher

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.41). 31,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 35,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.50 ($3.33).

Ten Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 244.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £191.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Ten Entertainment Group

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.55), for a total value of £41,400.57 ($50,457.73). Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

