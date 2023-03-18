Tenset (10SET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.72 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $118.72 million and $255,467.76 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00369851 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.17 or 0.26882066 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,406,867 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

