TerraClassicUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.01 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $232.28 million and $21.01 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,615,319 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,442,498 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

