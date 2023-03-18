Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.13. 133,197,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,019,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.63. The firm has a market cap of $569.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

