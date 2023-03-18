Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $177.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.