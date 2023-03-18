Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $26.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,633.30. The stock had a trading volume of 196,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,538. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $1,250.01 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,901.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,110.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

