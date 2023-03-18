Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.92

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.92 and last traded at $107.92, with a volume of 293412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $775,271 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 196,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,728,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,908,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

