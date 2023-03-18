Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of TGH stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 623,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,204. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Textainer Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 172,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Textainer Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

