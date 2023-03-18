TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ TFFP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 232,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,629. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.21. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

In related news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 177,000 shares of company stock worth $153,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 330,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

