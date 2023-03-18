TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ TFFP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 232,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,629. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.21. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.
In related news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 177,000 shares of company stock worth $153,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
