The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 1.5% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,173,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

