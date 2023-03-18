The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $60.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

