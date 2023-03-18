The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $77.40. 261,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,002. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.