The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $11.55 on Friday, hitting $303.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,369,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,472. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.30 and a 200-day moving average of $346.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.24.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

