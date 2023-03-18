The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $75.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,460 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,126,000 after buying an additional 472,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

